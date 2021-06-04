Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribal Councilmember Nathan Davis picked as next ND Indian Affairs Commissioner

Nathan Davis
Nathan Davis(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Nathan Davis, a councilmember for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, has been appointed the next North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner.

The office of Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, made the announcement Friday. He replaces Scott Davis, who announced his resignation as commissioner in March after serving in the position for nearly 12 years.

Davis served as District 1 Council Representative for the TMBCI since 2018, and has played a role in the development of a recovery center, a tribal mobile health unit, and served as a liaison for tribal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathan Davis announced his resignation from his position as District 1 councilmember for the TMBCI in a letter posted to his official Facebook page Friday.

“Make no mistake, my focus has been on you, the people. It was never my intent to leave my position and responsibilities, but I feel that this opportunity would allow me to serve our people and all the tribal nations of North Dakota in a different capacity,” Davis said, in part, in the letter.

Davis will take over as commissioner on or before July 1. North Dakota Labor Commissioner Erika Thunder has served as interim commissioner since Scott Davis’ resignation.

