Summer camps return with relaxed COVID protocols

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there were any summer camps last year, they had severe pandemic-related restrictions.

Gateway to Science Summer Camps were cut to half size, with tables spread out, and plenty of preventive measures.

This year looks slightly different with some relaxed protocols in place.

Instead of 10 kids in a camp, the occupancy level was raised to 14 and masks are optional.

“We are the resource that can offer those extra, you know, that enhancement of STEM skills, not only during summer camp but during the school year we offer after school clubs; and other opportunities to make sure that the students are engaged in STEM,” said Gateway to Science Programs Director Janet Rosario.

Gateway to Science is hosting 11 weeks of summer camps.

Find registration information at gatewaytoscience.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.