State cutting 20% of leased space; other buildings looking for million-dollar purpose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With many state agencies working from home, the state is reducing the amount of space it leases by 20 percent by next biennium.

But some agencies are working from home, and the leases on their buildings aren’t up yet.

Now departments need to find ways to use them while tax dollars continue to pay the rent.

Not all agencies work out of the Capitol building or even have their own state office.

Some lease private office space.

Like many other state departments, ITD is scaling down how much space it needs.

Now, many workers are leaving this building, and it already has a costly history.

The State Information Technology Department oversees much of the state’s computing and data security needs.

For years, they’ve been based out of this building in north Bismarck, but many of the jobs they did here can be done anywhere.

“Our software developers do a lot of work where it’s fingers on keyboards. They’re doing a lot of coding, a lot of that, a lot of scenario running, and you don’t need to be face-to-face with somebody to do a lot of that,” ITD Director of Finance Greg Hoffman said.

Many departments are condensing their space within the Capitol building, or leaving their privately-leased space and moving to places like the Bank of North Dakota.

Most contracts on privately-owned buildings are two-year leases, which expire this year.

By cutting one-fifth of their leased space, North Dakota is expected to save about $1 million.

“Towards the end of last year, that space then became available for them to move back into. Well, when you’re all set up at home and everything, you’re kind of used to working at home,” Facilities Manager John Boyle said.

However, the ITD building is on a 10-year lease, costing the state $1.4 million, and there are four years left on that deal, according to Boyle.

It’s not the first time ITD workers have left this building.

In 2019, employees needed to move out so that foundational issues with the building could be fixed.

“We were actually gearing up and making plans in June of 2020 to move back into the building. Well, here comes COVID and the teleworking presence and the realization that this can work and not have to come back to the building. So it’s interesting the timing of everything,” Hoffman said.

Costs of the construction were covered by the owner of the building and the agency wasn’t charged rent while it wasn’t being used.

ITD said the building won’t remain empty for the next four years.

They intend to move some of their more than 400 personnel onto the campus while utilizing the space as much as they can, adding there could be more changes to the building around the corner.

