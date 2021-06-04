Six state tournaments began Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A half dozen high school state tournaments started on Thursday. Class-A Baseball and Softball are in Mandan. Jamestown is hosting Class-B Softball and Baseball, plus Grand Forks is the site for the State Tennis and Soccer tournaments.

CLASS-A BASEBALL

Fargo Shanley 2-0 over Century

Dickinson 3-2 over West Fargo

WF Sheyenne 9-0 over Minot

Legacy 15-8 over GF Red River

CLASS-B BASEBALL

Renville County 7-3 over Central Cass

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11-4 over North Star

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6-1 over Beulah

Thompson 4-2 over Bishop Ryan

CLASS-A SOFTBALL

Valley City 10-3 over Jamestown

Dickinson 5-2 over WF Sheyenne

Bismarck 7-5 in 8-innings over West Fargo

Century 14-0 over GF Central

CLASS-B SOFTBALL

Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark 5-0 over Pay-Port-CG

Thompson 10-0 over Beulah

Central Cass 3-2 over Wilton-Wing

Mohall-L-S-Kenmare-Bowbells 2-1 over Kindred-Richland

TENNIS

Mandan 4-1 over Minot for the state championship in Braves history

Davies 5-0 over Legacy for 3rd-Place

WF Sheyenne 3-2 over Century for 5th-place

SOCCER

Minot 4-0 over West Fargo

Fargo Shanley 3-1 over Bismarck

WF Sheyenne 3-0 over Jamestown

Fargo Davies 2-1 (4-2 in Shootout) over Mandan

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.