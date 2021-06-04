Advertisement

Six state tournaments began Thursday

Scores for June 3
Scores for June 3(KOLNKGIN)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A half dozen high school state tournaments started on Thursday. Class-A Baseball and Softball are in Mandan. Jamestown is hosting Class-B Softball and Baseball, plus Grand Forks is the site for the State Tennis and Soccer tournaments.

CLASS-A BASEBALL

Fargo Shanley 2-0 over Century

Dickinson 3-2 over West Fargo

WF Sheyenne 9-0 over Minot

Legacy 15-8 over GF Red River

CLASS-B BASEBALL

Renville County 7-3 over Central Cass

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11-4 over North Star

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6-1 over Beulah

Thompson 4-2 over Bishop Ryan

CLASS-A SOFTBALL

Valley City 10-3 over Jamestown

Dickinson 5-2 over WF Sheyenne

Bismarck 7-5 in 8-innings over West Fargo

Century 14-0 over GF Central

CLASS-B SOFTBALL

Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark 5-0 over Pay-Port-CG

Thompson 10-0 over Beulah

Central Cass 3-2 over Wilton-Wing

Mohall-L-S-Kenmare-Bowbells 2-1 over Kindred-Richland

TENNIS

Mandan 4-1 over Minot for the state championship in Braves history

Davies 5-0 over Legacy for 3rd-Place

WF Sheyenne 3-2 over Century for 5th-place

SOCCER

Minot 4-0 over West Fargo

Fargo Shanley 3-1 over Bismarck

WF Sheyenne 3-0 over Jamestown

Fargo Davies 2-1 (4-2 in Shootout) over Mandan

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94
Hawktree Golf Club fire
Fire crews respond to fire at Hawktree Golf Club
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Minot Water Restrictions
Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area
Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

Latest News

Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: What no snow did do to our shrubs, lawns?
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Veteran turns 100
Lynn Aas 100
Minot beats the heat
Minot beats the heat