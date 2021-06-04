Six state tournaments began Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A half dozen high school state tournaments started on Thursday. Class-A Baseball and Softball are in Mandan. Jamestown is hosting Class-B Softball and Baseball, plus Grand Forks is the site for the State Tennis and Soccer tournaments.
CLASS-A BASEBALL
Fargo Shanley 2-0 over Century
Dickinson 3-2 over West Fargo
WF Sheyenne 9-0 over Minot
Legacy 15-8 over GF Red River
CLASS-B BASEBALL
Renville County 7-3 over Central Cass
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11-4 over North Star
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6-1 over Beulah
Thompson 4-2 over Bishop Ryan
CLASS-A SOFTBALL
Valley City 10-3 over Jamestown
Dickinson 5-2 over WF Sheyenne
Bismarck 7-5 in 8-innings over West Fargo
Century 14-0 over GF Central
CLASS-B SOFTBALL
Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark 5-0 over Pay-Port-CG
Thompson 10-0 over Beulah
Central Cass 3-2 over Wilton-Wing
Mohall-L-S-Kenmare-Bowbells 2-1 over Kindred-Richland
TENNIS
Mandan 4-1 over Minot for the state championship in Braves history
Davies 5-0 over Legacy for 3rd-Place
WF Sheyenne 3-2 over Century for 5th-place
SOCCER
Minot 4-0 over West Fargo
Fargo Shanley 3-1 over Bismarck
WF Sheyenne 3-0 over Jamestown
Fargo Davies 2-1 (4-2 in Shootout) over Mandan
