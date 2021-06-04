Raging Rivers opening day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a few short hours this morning the water was calm as the temperature outside slowly increased.

The relaxed atmosphere was soon over, ending after the waterpark opened its gates for the first time this year. But, that’s not to say there wasn’t any relaxation.

”Lazy River! It’s something you can all do as a family,” said Jade.

“It’s a river you go on floats,’ said park goers Violet, Ruby and Noelle.

While some like to keep it lazy, not everyone agrees on their favorite attraction.

“The bucket. The big bucket!” said Violet, Ruby and Noelle.

”Going down the slides… The purple one,” said Hayden.

“Getting him out of the house! Getting him out of the house is the main thing!” said Kelly.

Lifeguards at the park say the first day back has been busy and they’re not expecting it to let up.

”I think it’s going to be a lot busier this year than it had been in the past year,” said lifeguard Payton Jensen.

The biggest reasons for the increase in traffic?

“It’s really hot out,” said Hayden.

“Considering it was snowing last week? I mean the fact, yeah, that it’s 90 out today is pretty awesome,” said Jade.

Unseasonably hot weather and businesses reopening after pandemic closures.

”The stresses of being stuck in the house for a long time. Just, something like today, coming out like I said, enjoying the sun enjoying the people and hearing the bells, the water. It’s just a beautiful day,” said Kelly.

A beautiful day, even if a little hotter than normal.

