Crosby Parks and Rec Celebrate Year 2 of New Pool

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CROSBY, N.D. (KFYR) - With the hot weather, people in Northwestern North Dakota have flocked to the Crosby Outdoor Pool this week.

The facility officially opened up May 28, which is one of the earliest years they’ve welcomed swimmers.

Parks Director Brock Harward says the Community is thankful to have an outdoor pool.

Patrons from as far as Minot and Watford City have visited the pool, looking to have some fun in the sun.

“A lot of people like the outdoor feeling, especially during the summertime, better than the indoor feeling of the ARC and stuff,” said Harward.

The Crosby Outdoor Pool is open weekdays from 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Weekends, they are open from 12-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

