Advertisement

Minot families find ways to beat the heat as temps break 100

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents are not letting these hot temperatures keep them from their favorite summer pastimes.

Minot moms are finding ways to enjoy the summer with their kids even with temperatures in the triple digits.

“We just like to go outside and run through the sprinklers,” said parent Dominique Snedeker.

And she is not the only one using water to beat the heat.

“When you’re on the boat and stuff letting the breeze hit you and the waters cold,” said student Hannah Hartman.

Medical professionals say to be careful when playing outdoors in this weather and to always have a plan to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration, something these moms say is a part of their summer routine.

“We drink lots of water everywhere we go. we stop and get water,” said Snedeker.

Medical professionals also advise wearing sunblock if outdoors for more than a few minutes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94
Hawktree Golf Club fire
Fire crews respond to fire at Hawktree Golf Club
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Minot Water Restrictions
Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area
Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

Latest News

Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: What no snow did do to our shrubs, lawns?
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Veteran turns 100
Lynn Aas 100
Minot beats the heat
Minot beats the heat