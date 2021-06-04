Minot families find ways to beat the heat as temps break 100

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents are not letting these hot temperatures keep them from their favorite summer pastimes.

Minot moms are finding ways to enjoy the summer with their kids even with temperatures in the triple digits.

“We just like to go outside and run through the sprinklers,” said parent Dominique Snedeker.

And she is not the only one using water to beat the heat.

“When you’re on the boat and stuff letting the breeze hit you and the waters cold,” said student Hannah Hartman.

Medical professionals say to be careful when playing outdoors in this weather and to always have a plan to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration, something these moms say is a part of their summer routine.

“We drink lots of water everywhere we go. we stop and get water,” said Snedeker.

Medical professionals also advise wearing sunblock if outdoors for more than a few minutes.

