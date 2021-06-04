Advertisement

Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area

Minot Water Restrictions
Minot Water Restrictions(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Central North Dakota residents are now under a mandatory water restriction. People are to avoid watering lawns or washing cars outside for the time being.

Officials needed to see water use drop by two million gallons a day, but the area only cut it back by about a half million. They now say that reservoirs are nearing dangerously low levels, and if pressure in the system drops to zero the area may go under a boil order.

“We’re just really asking people for their help. If it gets. If they get a whole lot lower, it creates a whole host of issues for us if we run the system out of water,” said Jason Sorenson, with Minot Public Works.

These restrictions are not just for Minot residents, but all rural communities that use Northwest Area Water Supply, as well as North Prairie Regional Water District customers.

Staff add that a reverse 911 call went out today to notify more people of the change. Crews are scheduled to be repairing one of the wells on Monday.

