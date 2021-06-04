Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94

ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old Jamestown man died after a rollover on Interstate-94. It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A semi was in the right lane of I-94 and slowed down for a grass fire in the south ditch when a 2021 Jeep Wrangler tried to pass the semi in the left lane.

The jeep drifted over the center line and sideswiped the rear tires of the trailer, causing it to lose control. The jeep entered the median, rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lane. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The 62-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said traffic was rerouted for more than two hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn Fire, Valley City Rural Fire, and Barnes County Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.