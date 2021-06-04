Advertisement

Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94

New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old Jamestown man died after a rollover on Interstate-94. It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A semi was in the right lane of I-94 and slowed down for a grass fire in the south ditch when a 2021 Jeep Wrangler tried to pass the semi in the left lane.

The jeep drifted over the center line and sideswiped the rear tires of the trailer, causing it to lose control. The jeep entered the median, rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lane. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The 62-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said traffic was rerouted for more than two hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn Fire, Valley City Rural Fire, and Barnes County Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawktree Golf Club fire
Fire crews respond to fire at Hawktree Golf Club
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Minot Water Restrictions
Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area
Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

Latest News

Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: What no snow did do to our shrubs, lawns?
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Veteran turns 100
Lynn Aas 100
Minot beats the heat
Minot beats the heat