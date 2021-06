BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Rural Fire Department and North Dakota Forest Service are fighting a grass fire near Hawktree Golf Course in North Bismarck.

The Forest Service says the fire is northeast of the clubhouse and is currently contained. No structures are in danger at this time, and the acreage burned is also unknown.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.