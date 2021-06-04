Families keep cool at Williston’s splash pad

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston families kept their cool outside by visiting the splash pad at Davidson Park.

The pad opened up early this year due to the warm and dry conditions, but it was this week where kids made the best of it.

For some, it was their first time visiting the pad.

“It’s great. A lot of fun,” said 12-year-old Aaron Hurd.

The splash pad has the same hours as Davidson Park and is open from dawn to dusk.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.