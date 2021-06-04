Families, businesses with ties to Canada hoping to soon see the border reopening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - FORTUNA, N.D. - Thursday has been 440 days since the Canadian border was open to non-essential travel. The closure - a consequence of the pandemic - has left families separated and businesses in the area hurting. With vaccines making their way across both countries, people are starting to have hope this border won’t be closed much longer.

The message for the past year has remained consistent for Canadian officials: Until they get a handle on the pandemic, they won’t be allowing in non-essential travel to cross the border. Since that initial announcement last March, it’s been very tough for people to physically connect with their loved ones.

“My grandpa passed two years ago so it’s been tough not seeing my grandma. My dad has now passed ten years ago. It’s tough not going up there every September so missing that milestone was tough,” said Benjamin Crozier.

Families have relied on technology to stay together, but even that has begun to wear thin.

“I have my mom and dad up there, and my sister and her husband, and then two nephews and a niece. Harley is two, the little girl, and I haven’t seen her since she was a baby, so her memories of us are facetime which sucks because she doesn’t get it. She thinks every time the phone rings we’re just facetiming. She only knows us through a screen,” said Marcia Benway.

At ports of entry near Fortuna and Ambrose, things are quiet outside of a trucker or two. Businesses such as the Teacher’s Lounge in Fortuna would normally thrive off of passersbys, but the closure has made business slow. Owner Mike Ferris says the closure cost the Teacher’s Lounge anywhere from 50 to 70 thousand dollars last year.

“For the most part, it’s just dead and it gets that stigma of being dead, and so then people don’t come around at all. It’s huge, it’s a huge noticeable difference with the border being closed,” said Ferris.

Canada’s vaccine progress is much slower than the United States. Nearly 60% of Canadians have had their first shot, and now they are patiently wait for their second shot. North Dakotans hope that is a sign that things will return to normal.

