Crews respond to structure fires east of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Crews from multiple agencies responded to structure fires on 79th Street SE just off of Highway 2 East shortly before 6:30 Thursday evening.

Crews from Minot City, Minot Rural and Burlington Rural responded, along with Surrey Police, Ward County deputies, and a Trinity Health ambulance.

Details are limited as of 7 p.m., including if anyone was home at the time, if anyone was hurt, and the cause.

Our reporter on scene said at least two structures have been impacted in the fire.

Early reports indicated concern over propane tanks in a garage exploding in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.