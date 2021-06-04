Counties in Northwestern North Dakota Preparing for Big Fair Season

WILLISTON, N.D. - After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, fair organizers are preparing for what should be a big year.

The Upper Missouri Valley Fair has a number of events, including live music, racing, and 4-H events.

It takes place June 23rd to the 27th.

Fortunately, the board was able to reschedule most of their events from last year, making this one of the easier fairs to plan.

“The 4-H kids are more than estatic just like the rest of us. We’re expecting a great turnout,” said board member Brandy LaDue.

In Watford City, the McKenzie County Fair is scheduled for June 17 to 19.

Fair Secretary Carolyn Levang says there is something for everyone this year, including fair rides, a rodeo, and attractions.

She says the theme this year, “A Family Tradition,” perfectly describes what people missed last year.

“I think we all went a little stir-crazy and now we can all kind of get back together, see our family, our friends, our neighbors, and gather as a community,” said Levang.

To keep fairgoers safe, both venues will have plenty of sanitation stations available and will be frequently cleaned.

