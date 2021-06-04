Bismarck’s residents continue discussion on city’s recreation wants/needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Recreation officials said the capitol city is a community with a variety of interests. They said that this is a good problem to have, but it’s also a difficult one to solve when working with a budget.

At a special meeting last night, the Park Board discussed how to balance the recreational wants of the community while acknowledging that last year the voters turned down a half-cent sales tax increase for a new recreation complex.

“The other critical component of [moving forward] is to secure some private funding sources to be matched with the public funding,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation executive director Randy Bina.

Members of the community voiced concerns that upkeep might suffer at old sites when new ones are constructed, but officials said that would not be the case.

Board members are still gathering feedback but hope to continue this public discussion at the June 17th Park Board meeting.

