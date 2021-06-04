Advertisement

Bismarck’s residents continue discussion on city’s recreation wants/needs

Bismarck Parks and Recreation
Bismarck Parks and Recreation(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Recreation officials said the capitol city is a community with a variety of interests. They said that this is a good problem to have, but it’s also a difficult one to solve when working with a budget.

At a special meeting last night, the Park Board discussed how to balance the recreational wants of the community while acknowledging that last year the voters turned down a half-cent sales tax increase for a new recreation complex.

“The other critical component of [moving forward] is to secure some private funding sources to be matched with the public funding,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation executive director Randy Bina.

Members of the community voiced concerns that upkeep might suffer at old sites when new ones are constructed, but officials said that would not be the case.

Board members are still gathering feedback but hope to continue this public discussion at the June 17th Park Board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94
Hawktree Golf Club fire
Fire crews respond to fire at Hawktree Golf Club
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Minot Water Restrictions
Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area
Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

Latest News

Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: What no snow did do to our shrubs, lawns?
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Veteran turns 100
Lynn Aas 100
Minot beats the heat
Minot beats the heat