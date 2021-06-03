Raging Rivers opens for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan opened for the season Thursday.

Kids were lined up, anxiously waiting to get in and cool off.

It’s sort of the unofficial start to summer; once Raging Rivers is open, it really feels like summer.

From the kiddie area with the splash bucket, to the tube slides, the speed slides and the lazy river.

Raging Rivers is exactly what you remember from last summer, but there is one thing that’s new.

“This year for concessions we have a new QR system. So, we encourage people to find that QR code throughout the waterpark. Scan the code, skip the line and you can pay online. It makes it pretty quick and easy to get your food here,” explained Kelly Thomas, Mandan Parks marketing specialist.

Raging Rivers will be open until 7 p.m. and again from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Visit their website or Facebook page for their hours.. they’ll be changing in the next few weeks.

