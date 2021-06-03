Producers compare 2021 drought to 1988 drought

MANDAN, N.D. – The hot temperatures could be new records. Most of the current records were set in 1968 and 1988.

That’s got many producers comparing this year’s drought to conditions in 1988.

There isn’t much that happens on the Tokach Angus Ranch that Kathy Tokach doesn’t document with a video or a photo. Right now, her videos are centered around getting cattle out to summer pasture.

Things look a lot different than they did in her videos from a year ago.

Her husband, Richard, says the dry conditions this year bring back vivid memories of 1988.

“It was hot and dry early,” he recalled.

This record heat is an extreme concern.

“Hot temperatures this early certainly doesn’t look very good,” said Richard Tokach. “We are going to face a huge challenge in finding enough feed.”

That’s a challenge long-time NDSU Extension Agent Jackie Buckley has faced before. Now retired, she keeps in touch with producers around the state.

“I still worry about the ranchers and farmers out there,” said Buckley.

What she’s hearing is reminiscent of what she heard in ’88.

“I remember it was hot early, kind of like what we’re experiencing today. There was no winter or spring runoff so dams were not filled.”

But for all the similarities to 1988, Buckley and Richard Tokach agree, some things have changed. And those changes could make all the difference during this drought.

“There was some no-till, but now it’s pretty common. It’s pretty rare that someone doesn’t no-till and that has helped, and the crop varieties have gotten better and more drought proof, especially the corn. As the old saying goes, every day we’re closer to a rain,” said Richard Tokach.

An optimistic outlook, despite a weather outlook that doesn’t promise any moisture anytime soon.

Richard says he’s taken steps to make his operation more drought tolerant. That includes putting cattle in pastures with pipelines, so they have access to water.

And for the first time he can remember, they didn’t plant any spring wheat. Instead, they planted Sudan grass, hoping that might help keep the cattle fed this summer.

