Pair of farm credit agencies considering merger

AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota say they are considering merging together.(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – A pair of farm credit agencies could soon become one.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota say they are considering merging together.

The Fargo and Minot companies made that announcement Thursday.

They said nothing is concrete yet and for now they are only looking into the benefits of joining forces.

Both also said they think the move would be strategic since they do not compete in the areas they serve.

They said the earliest date the merger would become effective is Jan. 1, 2022.

