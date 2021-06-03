Minot Torch Run takes off

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot area law enforcement officers and airmen from Minot Air Force Base gathered together to pound the pavement for a good cause.

The annual law enforcement torch run took over U.S. Highway 83 as runners began their 16-mile journey from the base through the city to show support for Special Olympics North Dakota.

Runners like Minot Police Officer Jacob Olson said they were participating to show support for the loved ones in their lives.

“I have a daughter that’s special needs and this organization is going to benefit her someday and will benefit all of the special needs people in the state and in the world and so to be able to keep this alive and participate in is huge for me,” said Olson.

Airmen took on extra loads during the run by volunteering for a ruck march behind the runners.

“We kind of just estimated the way you want to. Some people have 35 pound dumbbells in their ruck sack, some people have their military gear such as their flack vest and their helmet,” said Staff SGT Desmond Calhoun.

Runners were able to raise awareness for the Special Olympics and contribute to their fundraiser by buying some of 400 shirts sent out this year.

While this year’s Summer Games have been canceled due to COVID and heat concerns, the proceeds collected will be invested into next year’s games.

“Our goal for next year is to have a summer games in 2022 and we’re looking to do something a little more bigger for the run next year,” said Victor Meza, SOND director of development.

Making a difference with every step they take.

Runners made their way to Minot’s Buffalo Wild Wings on the south end of Broadway for a well-deserved lunch.

You can show your support and order a shirt by contacting officer Olson via email at Jacob.olson@minotnd.org.

