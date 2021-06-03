Advertisement

Minot-area residents react to water limits

Minot-area water treatment plant
Minot-area water treatment plant(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – We went around some of the communities affected by the treatment plant water limits to ask residents for their thoughts.

“If it’s a necessary thing that’s what we’ve got to do. The lawn isn’t as important as other things are important. People getting water,” said Ronald Moon, Minot.

“More or less expecting something to happen since we’re officially in the, I think, extreme drought category and have had so little precipitation this year. It makes sense that we’d start to conserve water,” said Bethany Andreasen, Minot.

Residents in Surrey we talked to shared that they understood the restriction and look forward to things being fixed. Others in Minot said they thought the plant should have more spare parts on hand to prevent this kind of problem.

Minot area told to limit water use amid raw water well issue

Water limits for parts of north-central, northwest North Dakota

