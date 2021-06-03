Advertisement

Lawncare in a drought

Lawn care
Lawn care(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Especially after the recent advice from Minot leaders the drought conditions can present new challenges for your lawn.

High temperatures can put an extra strain on your lawn. Experts at the NDSU Extension remind people that brown or yellow grass does not mean the plant is dead. Around Minot lawn services say they haven’t seen as much growth around town, which means less work.

“By this time of year we’re usually in our fourth or fifth cut. Now we’re around three, even for ones that were watered. Some of them that weren’t watered we haven’t even gotten a cut on yet,” said Cooper Strand, owner.

Officials add that fertilizer can do more harm than good in drought conditions.

