Last chance to see Peace Garden cacti, succulents before renovations

International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – If you have not seen the Cacti & Succulent Collection at the International Peace Garden, next week might be your last chance for a while.

Leadership with the garden said it will be undergoing major construction for nearly a year and they need to relocate those plants for temperature purposes.

There will be a last chance conservatory preview for those who want to see the cacti before it moves.

That will be held at the International Peace Garden on June 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

