Fireworks shortage this 4th of July

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the time of year workers arrange hundreds of parachutes, sparklers and more at Memory Fireworks. But the operations manager has some advice before you stop in.

“In all the areas shop early,” said Chad Neff, Memory Fireworks Operations Manager.

Chad Neff says there’s shipping delays from China due to the high demand for fireworks following coronavirus. He says shipments have been changing for a while.

“They were first telling us we were going to get 80 percent of our fireworks, then it dropped down to 30 percent of our fireworks,” said Neff.

Neff expects they will get about 60 to 75 percent of their fireworks this season. The shortage will also slightly change prices.

“Maybe 25 to 30 percent of them have gone up a little, but as a company, we’re trying to absorb those costs so we don’t affect our buyers,” said Neff.

Buyers have to also be aware of the ongoing drought this fireworks season. Stark County’s Director of Emergency Services says the county is in a burn ban and use of fireworks will depend on the North Dakota Fire Index that day.

“If we are any higher than moderate, so if we hit high, then they will not be able to use fireworks outside of the city limits,” said Shawna Davenport, Stark County Emergency Services Director.

Memory Fireworks stores open up June 27 for residents of North Dakota through July 5th.

