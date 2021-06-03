Detroit Man arrested in Burleigh County for intent to distribute a variety of drugs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 25-year-old man from Detroit, Mich., is in custody in Burleigh County after two tips led the Metro Area Narcotic’s Task Force to believe he was conspiring to sell drugs.

Officers say they intercepted a person traveling from Minnesota to Bismarck in May with 17 baggies of powdered fentanyl and 500 pills made to look like oxycodone. The person informed them that the drugs came from Edward Sartin.

The person also said this was not the first time they got drugs from Sartin.

Also in May, Officers say they stopped a man possessing 412 pills of different kinds, including opioids, and the man said Sartin provided him with the pills and instructed him to deliver the pills to a person in Bismarck.

This is not the first time Edward Sartin has been implicated in drug trafficking between Michigan and North Dakota according to officers, but Sartin has not been charged in those instances.

Sartin is being held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

The affidavit also reports that a single 30mg of oxycodone sells in North Dakota at three to four times the amount it does in Detroit, Mich.

