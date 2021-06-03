Bottineau’s McCloud takes boys state golf title

CARRINGTON, N.D. – Bottineau senior Jaden McCloud won the Class B State Boys Golf Individual Championship Wednesday with a two-round score of 137 at Carrington’s Cross Roads Golf Club.

“I knew I had to go under par and shoot the lowest score I possibly could, and that’s what I did. I didn’t think I was going to be able to go that low, but I played pretty well. When I was on my turn to the back nine, that’s when I kind of knew,” said McCloud.

The Oak Grove Grovers won the boys team championship with a score of 596. The Braves took third place at 628.

The Kindred Vikings won the Class B State Girls Golf Championship at Jamestown Country Club with a score of 640.

The Vikings’ Avery Bartels won the individual title carding a 142 over two rounds.

Class B State Golf Top Tens:

Class B Boys Team

1. Oak Grove 596

2. Kindred 604

3. Bottineau 628

4. Grafton 645

5. Beulah 645

6. May-Port-CG 645

7. Dickinson Trinity 665

8. North Star 676

9. Heart River 682

10. Northern Lights 687

Class B Boys Individual

1. Jaden McCloud, Bottineau 137

2. Grayson Wetch, Oak Grove 139

3. Champ Hettich, Beulah 141

4. Gehrig Geiss, New Salem 144

5. Paul Olson, Kindred 145

6. Jacob Robb, Heart River 147

7. Cody Card, Oak Grove 150

8. Cole Fitterer, Dickinson Trinity 152

9. Scott Boehning, Oak Grove 152

10. Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s 152

Class B Girls Team

1. Kindred 640

2. Heart River 685

3. Napoleon-GS 696

4. Carrington 721

5. Linton-HMB 726

6. Grafton 738

7. South Border 750

8. Oak Grove 761

9. Des Lacs-Burlington 810

10. Northern Lights 830

Class B Girls Individual

1. Avery Bartels, Kindred 142

2. Emily St. Aubin, South Border 150

3. Sophie Brantner, Oak Grove 160

4. Kayla Hoyme, Kindred 161

5. Campbell Clarys, Heart River 161

6. Ainsley McLain, Grafton 162

7. Avery LaFountain, Dunseith 165

8. Charli McQuillan, Kindred 166

9. Asha Valliere, Tioga 166

10. Libby Dulmage, Benson County 167

