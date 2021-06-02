Pro’s Pointer #5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2001, Johnnie Candle showed us a new boat control technique which over the years has become commonplace.

This is the 25th season for Pro’s Pointers and today, Johnnie explains what I’m referring to.

(From 2001) “What do you do when the wind gets to be more than you really like? One of the things I like to do is use both my bow mount electric trolling motor and my gas-powered kicker motor at the same time.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “This tip is no longer wind-driven because of modern-day technology.

Every time I have my kicker motor in the water, I also have my bow mount electric trolling motor in the water.

I can use features like cruise control to adjust my speed without running back and forth from the front of the boat to the rear of the boat to adjust the throttle.

I can use features like autopilot for straight-line navigation and I can use follow the contour if I want to maintain a depth for most of the day because of this technology all I have to do is monitor lines, feel for bites, and catch more fish.

What once was cutting-edge technology in the boat control world has become an everyday modern convenience. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, we’re going to look at something that has not changed much over the last 25 years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.