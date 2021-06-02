Many Minot residents stayed in-state over the long weekend

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader asked people around Minot what they did over the Memorial Day weekend and a few told us that they spent time with family in the state.

“We got a cabin up by Long Lake. Up by Bottineau. So we spent the weekend up there with family,” said Roger Wahus of Minot.

Kaden Cross of Logan said: “Me and my dad; we worked on the camper. We got the heat working, we cooked pizza in there and we spent the night there. It was super fun.”

“Just seeing them again and reminiscing about when they were little kids, you know, my daughter and my son,” said Joe Junglas of Minot.

Junglas said he was happy to see more of the family after trying to isolate last year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.