Community day planned this weekend for Ward County residents

Ward County Community Day
Ward County Community Day
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Ward County residents will have the chance to learn some outdoor sports skills this weekend as part of a special community day.

The event will take place at the Eastside Estates on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers will teach people how to kayak and off-road bike.

The County encourages those attending to bring their own equipment but will have a few items on hand.

