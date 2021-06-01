Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – A furry-special delivery arrived at the Minot Airport Tuesday.

Dozens of dogs and cats were delivered by plane from kill shelters to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter giving them a new “leash” on life.

The plane is part of Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that has been working for more than a decade to move animals out of overfilled shelters to ones that have more space.

“We’re able to move a large amount of pets at one time so it’s really successful in terms of disaster zone areas where we need to move a lot at one time. That’s kind of our specialty,” said Tanner Garcia, pilot.

The plane brought dozens of dogs and cats, 28 of which are staying in Minot, and the rest are moving on to another shelter. This is the first time Tanner has made a delivery in North Dakota.

“We are always happy to be saving more lives and the Minot community has the capacity to do so, so we are more than happy to put ourselves out there and help save lives. We’re all just super excited and it’s just a really cool thing to be a part of,” said Anna Schaumburg, operations director.

All but three dogs were already adopted before the plane touched down. Souris Valley hopes to work together with them even more going forward.

“There’s kind of a steady source of pets from a couple of southern states, and so we’re always looking for where we can send those animals to get them adopted,” said Garcia.

The pets are continuing their journey to their forever home. Tanner says they usually see a spike from southeastern shelters during hurricane season.

Click here for more about Wings of Rescue.

