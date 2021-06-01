Advertisement

Williston Economic Development expecting record year in small business development thanks to STAR Fund grants

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - After a quieter 2020, Williston Economic Development has hit the ground running in 2021.

At a city commission meeting last week, commissioners awarded over $200,000 in STAR Fund grants to help businesses purchase buildings or space.

Since the beginning of the year, the fund has granted over $800,000 to 35 small businesses in the area.

Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko says they are well on their way to a record year for small business development.

“It offers more opportunity for the residents of this area and the region to find things closer to home,” said Wenko.

This year, Economic Development had a goal of “21 in 21,” meaning seven new businesses, seven expansions and seven quality-of-life projects.

Wenko says they are going to shatter that goal.

“If I had to say something, I would say we would finish the year with maybe 70 projects. Everything from a new business start-up to an expansion to a quality-of-life project,” said Wenko.

Wenko welcomes any small businesses who may need assistance to apply for the Star Fund by visiting the Economic Development office or online at willistondevelopment.com.

