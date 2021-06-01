Advertisement

Wall of Honor digital billboards display Veterans who made ultimate sacrifice

Wall of Honor
Wall of Honor(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Wall of Honor organization has been installing digital billboards across the state. The billboards loop through images of those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces or as First Responders.

For Memorial Day, the organization created a special presentation to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This showcases and recognizes, I think, the people that go above and beyond, it’s not your average people, it’s people that want to give of themselves, that believe in liberty, fighting for freedom,” said Dennis Beck, Veteran Liaison Officer for the Wall of Honor.

The Memorial Day presentation runs through next Saturday at all 55 locations across the state, including two new locations at the Fargo VFW and the Fargo AMVETS.

The Wall of Honor organizers hope to expand the Wall of Honor to 70 locations across the state by the end of June.

