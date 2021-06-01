South Central District Court returns to in-person proceedings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The South Central District Court is returning to a new normal. Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick has okayed in-person proceedings.

Starting June 1, the court is fully operational with a hybrid of in-person, socially distanced court appearances and remote hearings. Court and jury trials will be held with mask and social distancing guidelines.

With the court’s permission, fully vaccinated people may not be required to wear a mask.

