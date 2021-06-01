Returning to work: How COVID changed the Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Among those returning to work after a long weekend are those employed at the State Capitol.

Some of them had been working from home for more than a year.

The State Office of Management and Budget says nearly 70 percent of state employees have been called back to the Capitol.

That means 30 percent may continue to work from home, and the state could save a lot of money because of it.

The employee parking lot for the State Capitol was sparsely filled for more than a year.

But now, with the session over and COVID restrictions being lifted, workers are returning.

Things look pretty different for those coming back, including for Amanda Peterson, who received a promotion and a new office, but still had to connect virtually.

Peterson, the Director of Educational Equity & Support for the Department of Public Instruction, said: “It’s not like we hadn’t had Zoom or Teams calls in the past or done things via Skype. But it was sort of just used for the right moment and everything we were doing was utilized in that manner.”

Peterson was only out a few months, which is significantly shorter than many of her capitol colleagues.

But their experiences are reshaping how the state thinks about space.

COVID brought many changes to the layout of the building.

Some of the changes are going to be permanent, including larger and more spaced-out committee rooms.

“You could have three people sharing one cubicle or office if two of them came in two days a week and one of them came in one day a week, as opposed to three separate offices for those three people,” Facilities Manager John Boyle said.

Some agencies are condensing their space and started sharing spaces with other departments.

So instead of typing up an email, coworkers can just look over the desk walls again.

“It has become more bustling. I do really appreciate having our team back together and really able to work with them and pop over for a question rather than kind of make a big production of a call,” Peterson said.

But for people like Amanda, the only thing they’ll miss about working from home is not having to commute.

It might be a little while until the State Capitol’s parking lot is full again with some departments remaining in a hybrid system or even staying at home permanently.

