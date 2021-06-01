Protecting the Dakota Skipper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of endangered species, you probably think of animals like elephants and sea turtles. But that list also includes a butterfly known as the Dakota Skipper.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Dakota Skippers as a threatened species in 2014.

The number of Dakota Skippers is declining across the nation, but in parts of western North Dakota, they are thriving.

Corie Ereth is a senior environmental planner for KLJ and is one of only a handful of people permitted by the Fish and Wildlife Service to complete Dakota Skipper surveys.

That means she can research the butterflies, their migration patterns, populations, and habitat use, and to figure out how to keep the Dakota Skippers in North Dakota.

“You don’t want anything to disappear in the ecosystem,” Ereth explained. “So, when you protect the Dakota Skipper, you’re also protecting other butterflies because a lot of other species rely on the same type of habitat that the Dakota Skipper does.”

Ereth says her goal is to find a balance between protecting the Dakota Skippers and moving forward with road construction projects.

