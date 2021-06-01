Minot Public Library kicking off summer learning season

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library recently announced that they are gearing up for their summer learning kick-off.

It starts June 1 at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.

The day will feature a book reading and a musical performance

“We have a big event planned here at the library at 2 p.m. and Max Patxer who is a local musician and also and an author will be reading from his book and doing a local performance.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma recently made the summer reading proclamation challenging residents to read for 20 minutes a day over the summer.

