Memorial Day weekend helps North Dakota air travel continue its return

MINOT, N.D. – The Memorial Day weekend was a chance for air travel in North Dakota to continue recouping from its losses during the pandemic.

Minot International Airport was busy Tuesday with travelers returning from their Memorial Day weekend.

“I got to spend time with family. Got to go home to southern California,” said traveler James Aldus.

Aldus said it was his first time home in more than a year, and passenger numbers show he’s not the only one getting back in the air.

“Three-day weekends we generally see an uptick in leisure travel, and that uptick kind of went away during the worst of the COVID, but what we’re seeing now looks like what we’re used to seeing on a good memorial day,” said Airport Director Rick Feltner.

The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said more travel means more money for the city.

“Our airports act as economic engines, in the sense that when travelers come through our airports to visit our cities, they are spending money,” said Director Kyle Wanner.

The official numbers for Memorial Day travel will be included in the May numbers report.

