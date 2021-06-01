Advertisement

Kirkwood Mall breaks ground on Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A coming to Bismarck.(Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chick-fil-A, the third largest fast food chain in America is coming to Bismarck.

Officials with Kirkwood Mall have announced that they’ve broken ground on construction for an outparcel development.

This will include Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

You will be able to see construction along 3rd Street, and can follow along for updates on the mall’s website: https://bit.ly/3eORel1

At the Ballpark: Entertainment
Medora Musical & More
At the Ballpark: Food
At the Ballpark: Entertainment
Medora Musical & More
