Kirkwood Mall breaks ground on Chick-fil-A

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chick-fil-A, the third largest fast food chain in America is coming to Bismarck.

Officials with Kirkwood Mall have announced that they’ve broken ground on construction for an outparcel development.

This will include Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

You will be able to see construction along 3rd Street, and can follow along for updates on the mall’s website: https://bit.ly/3eORel1

