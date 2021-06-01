Advertisement

Hospitals loosen visitor restrictions as COVID cases decline

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Visiting a loved one in the hospital has been difficult to do throughout the pandemic, but with increased vaccine availability and low case numbers, many hospitals are starting to relax restrictions.

Sanford Health staff in Bismarck say when they first started allowing visitors in last year, patients could see one or two people per day.

The guests were screened for COVID-19, had their temperature taken and were required to wear a mask.

Now, patients can see multiple people throughout the day, but only two visitors are allowed in the room at a time.

“If we had a lower positivity rate, less infections in the hospital, then we would start to loosen those restrictions a little bit and allow more visitation,” said Sanford Health Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer.

Although they are no longer doing temperature checks, Sanford staff say they are screening visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and masks are still required.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

