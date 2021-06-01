Divide County athlete continues jumping over life’s obstacles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s some good news, and a follow-up to a story we first brought you in 2019.

Mariah Jenkins was a stand-out volleyball player for the Divide County Maroons, even though she’s missing part of her arm.

Her left arm was amputated below the elbow after a car crash that killed her mother in July 2018.

Jenkins was determined to get back to the sports she loves. In fact, she says volleyball and track were a big part of her healing process.

Over the weekend, Jenkins took fourth place in the Class B high jump at the state track meet.

And while her time as a high school athlete is over, she’s about to begin a brand-new chapter in her volleyball career.

“I was going to work hard to get over that bar,” she said.

Her hard work paid off and propelled her to her first-ever trip to the state track meet. There, she cleared 4′11.″ That jump was good enough for fourth place, and a personal best.

“I was so happy! It was great,” she said.

It’s a perfect way to close her high school sports career.

“I was in awe,” said Greg Pruitt of Jenkins’ jump.

Pruitt has become one of Mariah’s biggest cheerleaders.

“She’s overcome so much in life,” he said.

Pruitt is the founder of the Little Buddy Foundation, the group that provided Jenkins with a prosthetic arm. She’s waiting on some adjustments to that arm, as well as a new body-powered arm.

“I am super excited for the body-powered one also so I can lift heavier stuff. I’m excited to try fishing with it,” Jenkins said.

“Watching Mariah’s determination and her use of the bionic arm and taking on her senior year with confidence. There’s no other word for me to say but ‘wow,’” said Pruitt.

Mariah Jenkins State Track (Mariah Jenkins)

Jenkins’ volleyball career will continue.

“I have a feeling she might be playing for the next 15 years,” Pruitt said.

Jenkins has been invited to play on the Paralympic beach volleyball team. She’ll head to Florida this summer.

“I just love being on a team, and I love hitting. I don’t know what it is but just the physical aspects of just getting on top of the ball. It’s just the most amazing feeling ever,” she explained.

Through it all, Jenkins says her mom is never far from her thoughts.

“She’s someone who I want to make proud the most. I just I’m doing all of this, and I hope she’s just watching,” she said.

Jenkins knows life is short, so she’s determined to jump past any obstacles in her way and make the most of every day she’s given.

You can learn more about the Little Buddy Foundation on their website, littlebuddyfoundation.org. They’re currently working to get prosthetic limbs to four other kids in North Dakota and Minnesota.

