Advertisement

Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase

A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May 31, 2021.(Barron Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sure, police K-9 units get a ton of (well-deserved) credit for their law enforcement prowess, but when it comes to ending a long car chase, not much is going to top a herd of cattle.

The Barron Co. Sheriff’s Department thanked its “Bovine Unit” for stopping the pursuit, which lasted approximately 13 miles and stretched from Barron to Cumberland.

Deputies were chasing a Chevrolet Cavalier, the department explained on its Facebook page, when the driver came upon a group of cows standing in front of him.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” the department wrote, not missing the opportunity for a little cow-pun. “Job well done tonight crew.”

The Sheriff’s Department assisted Barron PD tonight with a pursuit that went approximately 13 miles between Barron and...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The sheriff’s department did not say what sparked the chase; however, it did note that the driver was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. It added that none of the cows, nor any person was injured in the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClusky High School class ring
Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chick-fil-A coming to Bismarck.
Kirkwood Mall breaks ground on Chick-fil-A
North Dakota National Guard flyover
Inside the North Dakota National Guard’s flyover during the Memorial Day ceremony
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Latest News

Ward County Community Day
Community day planned this weekend for Ward County residents
Family dinner
Many Minot residents stayed in-state over the long weekend
Chippewa Downs
Chippewa Downs prepares for 2021 racing season
‘Cheer Like Gigi:’ Williston dance studio allows girl with Down syndrome to shine
Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota
Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota