Advertisement

Century High School students honor deceased classmate in their own special way for graduation

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools parent Becky Bjerklie received a special surprise from the Century High School class of 2021 in honor of her son, Brandon Thomsen, who passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications.

Initially, the mother reached out to the school board to see if they could leave an empty seat for her son at the Century graduation.

While that request was not granted, Bjerklie instead worked with the BPS superintendent to establish a scholarship in his name.

On the day of what would have been her son’s graduation, Bjerklie opened her door to a surprise.

She saw a sign displayed in her yard that read, “Brandon always in our hearts.”

Along with it came a card signed by the entire Century class of 2021.

“The tears just came immediately, and I hadn’t even read what it said at that point. I knew because Brooke had said the seniors had done something and so I just knew that, that’s what it was,” said Bjerklie.

Bjerklie says the sign was put up by Letter the Lawn and says the owner chose to donate her profits to the Brandon Thomsen Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClusky High School class ring
Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chick-fil-A coming to Bismarck.
Kirkwood Mall breaks ground on Chick-fil-A
North Dakota National Guard flyover
Inside the North Dakota National Guard’s flyover during the Memorial Day ceremony
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Latest News

Ward County Community Day
Community day planned this weekend for Ward County residents
Family dinner
Many Minot residents stayed in-state over the long weekend
Chippewa Downs
Chippewa Downs prepares for 2021 racing season
‘Cheer Like Gigi:’ Williston dance studio allows girl with Down syndrome to shine
Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota
Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota