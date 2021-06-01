Century High School students honor deceased classmate in their own special way for graduation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools parent Becky Bjerklie received a special surprise from the Century High School class of 2021 in honor of her son, Brandon Thomsen, who passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications.

Initially, the mother reached out to the school board to see if they could leave an empty seat for her son at the Century graduation.

While that request was not granted, Bjerklie instead worked with the BPS superintendent to establish a scholarship in his name.

On the day of what would have been her son’s graduation, Bjerklie opened her door to a surprise.

She saw a sign displayed in her yard that read, “Brandon always in our hearts.”

Along with it came a card signed by the entire Century class of 2021.

“The tears just came immediately, and I hadn’t even read what it said at that point. I knew because Brooke had said the seniors had done something and so I just knew that, that’s what it was,” said Bjerklie.

Bjerklie says the sign was put up by Letter the Lawn and says the owner chose to donate her profits to the Brandon Thomsen Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.