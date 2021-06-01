Catching tagged fish

MINOT, N.D. – Game and Fish sent out a reminder for fisherman over the holiday weekend to report tagged fish.

There are a few studies going on in popular fishing lakes.

They give biologists important information about fishing habits and population movement.

Just call in the info for the tag, you don’t need to give the fish any special treatment.

“If you happen to be lucky enough to catch a tagged fish just treat it like any other fish. If you were gonna keep it, keep it. If you were gonna let it go, let it go. We just ask people to record the information that’s on that jaw tag, " said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Here’s a link to report your tagged fish.

