Butterhorn owners open new restaurant in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic hasn’t created an ideal environment for new businesses in the Bismarck area, but two restaurant owners defied the odds and opened a new storefront Tuesday.

Shane Cornelius and Stephanie Miller own Butterhorn in Bismarck, and Tuesday, they launched a new business venture: Shelter Belt. They say they’re excited to bring a more casual dining experience to the downtown scene.

“The menu is kind of an amalgam of my last 20 years of experience, stuff I cook at home, and things like that, so there’s flavors that are familiar, but maybe not in combinations you’d expect,” said Adam Steen, executive chef.

Co-owner Stephanie Miller says Tuesday’s restaurant opening signals a return to normalcy.

“We are one of the first restaurants in a while, just with COVID going on and everyone getting back on track and getting their lives back to normal, we thought it was a good time to open,” said Miller.

Just like with many businesses, the pandemic provided a few hurdles for the owners.

“The biggest obstacle we faced, which I’m sure a lot of people have gone through, is building materials have been really hard to get to. Anybody who’s remodeling their home or bathroom has probably been through the exact same thing,” said Shane Cornelius, co-owner.

And now, on opening day, Miller and Cornelius are excited to share their restaurant with the community.

“Starting a new restaurant during a pandemic is definitely a risk, but we know we have such an amazing backing behind the Bismarck-Mandan community that if the food is good, the vibe is good, and people like it, they will come and support us,” said Miller.

Executive chef Adam Steen says he encourages customers to try something new while they’re here.

“Some of the things might not look super gourmet. Like we have cookie salad, which is something you see at a potluck, but ours is a little more elevated,” said Steen.

The restaurant and bar also features 10 pull tab machines, and a blackjack table. It’s located at 307 North 3rd Street.

For more information about the restaurant, visit the Shelter Belt Facebook page.

