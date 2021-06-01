Bismarck Larks season opener

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For baseball fans of all ages, one of the best days of the year is opening day. It doesn’t matter if you’re talking tee-Ball, all the way up to the Major Leagues.

This is opening day number five for the Bismarck Larks and it also happens to be presented by KFYR-TV and West Dakota Fox tonight at Bismarck’s Municipal Ballpark.

Andrew Brooks, Larks Pitcher/U-Mary, “there’s nothing better than baseball in the summer especially with a great atmosphere, great fans in a great city”

Will Flynt, Larks Head Coach, “when I was playing you feel like you’re new again, as a coach it’s a lot easier for me. It’s fun but I love that the kids get the energy and I’m kind of like let’s get this going, let’s get opening day going.”

Three teams played in the Bismarck pod last summer and Flynt says that helped tremendously when it came time to put this year’s team together but they did miss out on what Will fells is a major part of playing in the Northwoods League.

Flynt, “the hook of the league is you want to play as a pro, and you want to travel 72 games in 75 days is let’s go so I really felt bad for guys that didn’t get the do the traveling.”

Flynt will have 23-players back and all of his coaches. Will also thinks some of those guys will not be here all summer because they have professional potential.

Flynt, “We might have a couple of guys drafted. There’s a possibility. We definitely have some guys who are going to play pro ball and with the draft being the 11th-13th of July this year and with free agent stuff and all of that we could actually have some guys sign and play some independent ball you never know.”

Brooks, “I’m really excited to go back. I had a good summer last year and I think 20-some of those same guys are coming back so it made for a pretty easy decision for me to want to play summer ball right here in town with a lot of the same guys and same coach the atmosphere is great. The fans always come out and it’s a really fun place to play all summer.”

In baseball, there’s a couple of sayings that hold seem to true. You want to be strong up the middle and there’s no such thing as too much pitching.

Flynt, “we have a lot of guys who are really good infielders, but I think the strength of our team is our bullpen number one and we have a bunch of versatile duds.”

Seth Brewer is back and he’s the expected start tonight for Bismarck.

We will be televising a pair of Larks games later this month on June 12th-&-13th against LaCrosse.

KFYR-TV and West Dakota Fox are sponsoring opening day for the Larks, plus there will be fireworks Monday night after the game.

