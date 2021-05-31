Tauros playoff run comes to an end with game five OT loss

ABERDEEN, S.D. - The Minot Minotauros season came to an end Sunday night, falling 4-3 to the Aberdeen Wings, despite a spirited run that pushed the regular-season best Wings to overtime in a decisive game five.

The Wings won the first two games of the series is Aberdeen, but the Tauros took the next two when the series turned to Minot, forcing a game five.

“Thank you fans for your support all year long, we’ll be back sooner than you think!” the Tauros posted on Twitter Sunday.

The Wings will face the Bismarck Bobcats for the Central Division title in the next round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

