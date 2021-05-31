Advertisement

Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years

McClusky High School class ring
McClusky High School class ring(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck family went camping near New Johns Lake for the Memorial Day weekend. Imagine their surprise when they found a class ring from 1982!

“[Hi] Isadora, I’m Cheryl,” said Cheryl Helm.

This is the moment Cheryl Helm and Isadora Rose met for the first time and the first time Cheryl’s seen her husband’s class ring.

“Oh my goodness,” said Helm as she held her husband’s class ring.

Seven year old Isadora was playing along the lake and made the discovery.

“I saw something shiny in the water so I reached down to pick it up and I saw a ring,” said Isadora Rose.

Isadora and her mom Robin posted a picture of the find to Facebook.

The ring engraved with McClusky High School Class of 1982, belonged to Kerry Helm, who passed away more than four years ago.

“I opened up my Facebook page and I saw all these messages from his buddies, his classmates. They kept telling me that’s his ring,” said Helm.

Cheryl was told the ring may have slipped off Kerry’s finger during a senior week celebration at the lake. She believes the meeting is his way of looking out for her.

“So it’s just like, he was with me, he’s with me,” said Helm.

Isadora loves going to the lake and knows this discovery will be a trip to remember.

“Thank you very much sweetheart. I know his parents will love it too,” said Helm to Rose.

Cheryl said she plans to show Kerry’s parents. She also will put it in a case with other memorabilia he enjoyed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Allen Bull Bear
Police found missing 62-year-old man
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Sporting Chance
Mandan business helps Sporting Chance
Century High School
Century girls and boys track and field claim Class A state titles
Ida Narbuvoll
UMary’s Narbuvoll claims 2nd national title with 5K victory
Minot City Council
Minot leaders discuss local economic development