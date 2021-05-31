Advertisement

Mandan business helps Sporting Chance

Sporting Chance
Sporting Chance(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sporting Chance gives those with disabilities the opportunity to experience outdoor sporting activities.

Fundraising from the community keeps the organization operating any last year’s shutdown caused the organization to miss out on tens of thousands in donations. This year, Dakota Customz created its own fundraiser for Sporting Chance to help re-launch activities.

”It’s amazing the friendships you make through theses events. We see some of these people maybe once or twice a year then we’ll see them out in the community and they come up to you with huge smiles,” said Sporting Chance secretary JR Kasper.

The first event is a first trip next week at Graner Bottom.

