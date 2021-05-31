Advertisement

Inside the North Dakota National Guard’s flyover during the Memorial Day ceremony

By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One major part of the Memorial Day ceremony in Mandan is a helicopter flyover from the North Dakota National Guard.

The Guard practiced the flight path several times early Monday morning and hit their target time within a few seconds. It’s Lieutenant Colonel Michael Green’s third flyover of the Memorial Day ceremony and he said the state’s support for veterans is awe-inspiring.

”Pay your respects to those soldiers that have died for the country and it’s a little piece of what we can give them as flight crew members,” said Lieutenant colonel Michael Green.

Other crew members use the flight for special training experience flying around other National Guard helicopters.

