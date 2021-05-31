Advertisement

High rental car rates encourage customers to explore other options

Car rentals
Car rentals(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the pandemic brought travel to a halt last year, transportation companies like car services struggled with low demand. Now demand is increasing and car companies are trying to adjust.

According to AAA, nationwide rental car rates for the week of Memorial Day are up 199 percent from last year. For Bismarck’s Executive Limousine car service, the raise in rental car rates may help smaller, local car services.

“We’ve noticed a lot more corporate companies who used to rent cars, they are now going through us because they either can’t get a rental car, or the price is just not right for them or something,” said owner of Executive Limousine Services Cassandra Saxvik.

While many rental companies may have sold off cars during the pandemic, Saxvik says her smaller call service fleet was kept running, and she is thankful for the increase in demand after a slow 2020.

