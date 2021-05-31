Advertisement

Game Wardens gear up for the summer season

North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not only is Memorial day a holiday, it also marks the start of game warden patrols on North Dakota lakes and rivers.

We spoke with a warden to see how they gear up for the summer season.

To get ready for the season, state game wardens say they get their boats out of winter storage, and they make sure all of their safety equipment is in the right place and in good working condition; but that’s not all.

“We clear the GPS tracks off from last year because the river changes so often with sandbars in different areas of shallow water, and then we will go and do a river run, from about Fort Lincoln all the way up to Double Ditch,” said ND Game and Fish Game Warden Jeff Sieger.

Sieger says the most common violation they see is boaters not having enough life jackets on board.

Sieger says last year, they wrote out 261 of those violations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on
McClusky High School class ring
Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Armed Service Committee legislation
Armed Service Committee legislation aimed at helping victims of sexual assault
Car rentals
High rental car rates encourage customers to explore other options
Tauros playoff run comes to an end with game five OT loss
McClusky High School class ring
Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years