Game Wardens gear up for the summer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not only is Memorial day a holiday, it also marks the start of game warden patrols on North Dakota lakes and rivers.

We spoke with a warden to see how they gear up for the summer season.

To get ready for the season, state game wardens say they get their boats out of winter storage, and they make sure all of their safety equipment is in the right place and in good working condition; but that’s not all.

“We clear the GPS tracks off from last year because the river changes so often with sandbars in different areas of shallow water, and then we will go and do a river run, from about Fort Lincoln all the way up to Double Ditch,” said ND Game and Fish Game Warden Jeff Sieger.

Sieger says the most common violation they see is boaters not having enough life jackets on board.

Sieger says last year, they wrote out 261 of those violations.

